Private Advisory Group LLC Acquires Shares of 34,293 International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 34,293 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,000. International Business Machines accounts for 1.3% of Private Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,116,008,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,271,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,838,709,000 after buying an additional 1,324,858 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,571,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,582,548,000 after buying an additional 943,571 shares during the period. RWWM Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 10,021.3% in the fourth quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 644,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,171,000 after buying an additional 638,456 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,853,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,240,410,000 after buying an additional 592,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $135.73 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $105.92 and a 52-week high of $137.07. The stock has a market cap of $121.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.48 and its 200 day moving average is $123.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.59 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.77.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

