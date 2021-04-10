Private Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Private Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,121 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,733,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 75.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on RTX shares. DZ Bank upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.60.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $78.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.14. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $51.13 and a 52-week high of $80.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.49, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

