Private Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 90.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,527 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VGSH. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH opened at $61.52 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $61.47 and a 12-month high of $62.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.74.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.