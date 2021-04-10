Private Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 195.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,047 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,989 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 135.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $129.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $160.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.17, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.59. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.47 and a fifty-two week high of $135.54.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.97 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $172.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.04.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total transaction of $4,866,800.00. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $1,351,296.00. Insiders have sold 93,200 shares of company stock worth $11,731,760 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.