Private Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT)

Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) by 90.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,296 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.56% of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,723,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,616,000 after buying an additional 25,797 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 413,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,245,000 after buying an additional 24,485 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 278,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,612,000 after buying an additional 21,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,063,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FCVT opened at $51.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.33. First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $29.49 and a twelve month high of $55.99.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%.

