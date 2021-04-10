Private Advisory Group LLC Buys 3,829 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,829 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOO. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. South State CORP. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of VOO opened at $378.25 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $249.38 and a twelve month high of $378.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $360.22 and a 200-day moving average of $339.58.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

