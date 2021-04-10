Private Advisory Group LLC Buys 6,498 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,498 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Private Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.0% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

VNQ opened at $93.74 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.27 and a fifty-two week high of $94.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.56 and a 200-day moving average of $85.32.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

