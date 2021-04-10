Private Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Private Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,432 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 41.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA opened at $677.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $672.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $624.06. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.11 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.84 billion, a PE ratio of 1,359.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total transaction of $25,563,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 621,769 shares in the company, valued at $529,821,800.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total value of $1,305,525.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,038,874.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,653 shares of company stock worth $65,044,749 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 price target (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Cfra downgraded Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $382.74.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.