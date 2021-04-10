Private Advisory Group LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Private Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,627 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 1.4% of Private Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 22,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $133.62 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $90.98 and a 1-year high of $133.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.42 and its 200 day moving average is $118.59.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

