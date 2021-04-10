Private Advisory Group LLC Has $1.28 Million Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Private Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 62.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,696 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 48,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 14,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FLOT opened at $50.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.75. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10.

See Also: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.