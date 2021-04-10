Private Advisory Group LLC Has $1.92 Million Position in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Private Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,138 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Vonage worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Vonage by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,034,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,445,000 after acquiring an additional 414,320 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vonage by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 8,020,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,269,000 after buying an additional 2,020,873 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Vonage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,739,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Vonage by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,782,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,754,000 after buying an additional 317,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vonage by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,491,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,955,000 after buying an additional 1,002,239 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 12,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $160,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $4,512,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,734,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,367,511.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 412,858 shares of company stock worth $6,082,725 over the last 90 days. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Summit Insights reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Vonage in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

NASDAQ VG opened at $12.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -123.69, a P/E/G ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.43 and its 200 day moving average is $13.13. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.46 and a twelve month high of $15.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $323.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.15 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides cloud communications services for businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment offers cloud-based applications comprising integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over SIP based VoIP network; API solutions designed to enhance the way businesses communicate with their customers by embedding communications into apps, websites, and business processes; and Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

