Private Advisory Group LLC Has $10.50 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Private Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,038 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $10,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 301.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $68.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.18. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.26 and a fifty-two week high of $68.83.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

