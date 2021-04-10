Private Advisory Group LLC Has $14.05 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Private Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,790 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 4.0% of Private Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hoffman Alan N Investment Management boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.5% during the first quarter. Hoffman Alan N Investment Management now owns 1,516 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,136,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.8% during the first quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 10.9% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,796,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,243.44, for a total value of $157,040.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,580.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at $13,976,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,104 shares of company stock worth $35,725,438 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,285.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,083.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,828.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,187.60 and a 1-year high of $2,289.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,493.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,244.11.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.