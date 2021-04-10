Private Advisory Group LLC Has $3.67 Million Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Private Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $3,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth about $28,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 77.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $2,421,589.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 215,093 shares in the company, valued at $11,916,152.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jennifer L. Weber acquired 5,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.40 per share, for a total transaction of $297,548.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,047,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

ADM opened at $58.54 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $33.01 and a one year high of $59.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.85.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $17.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 45.68%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

