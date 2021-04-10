Private Advisory Group LLC Has $6.20 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,675 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 1.8% of Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $380.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.45.

UNH opened at $376.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $353.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $339.95. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $258.18 and a 1 year high of $380.50. The company has a market capitalization of $355.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.09%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total value of $1,413,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,394,673.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,619 shares of company stock worth $3,292,774. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

