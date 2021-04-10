Private Advisory Group LLC Increases Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,865 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises 3.2% of Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $11,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Zelman & Associates upgraded The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup began coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.32.

NYSE:HD opened at $319.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $343.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.37 and a 1 year high of $319.32.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.39%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

