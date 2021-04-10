Private Advisory Group LLC Invests $3.63 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RSP. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 172,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth about $9,618,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 103.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 14,722 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $145.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.42 and a 200 day moving average of $126.54. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $87.00 and a 12 month high of $145.16.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.