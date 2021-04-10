Private Advisory Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Private Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,966 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 1.3% of Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.92.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $76.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.10%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

