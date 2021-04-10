Private Advisory Group LLC Purchases 36,676 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 96.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,676 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $8,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 200,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,419,000 after purchasing an additional 22,644 shares during the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,137,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 860.3% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,064,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,826,000 after purchasing an additional 953,633 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 85,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $109.51 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $54.70 and a 12 month high of $115.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

