Private Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 15,649 Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,649 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,091,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 42,038 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,814 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 277,171 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $23,920,000 after acquiring an additional 9,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 94,415 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $8,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Applied Materials from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on Applied Materials from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Applied Materials from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.36.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $14,725,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total value of $7,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 170,184 shares of company stock valued at $23,752,510 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $138.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.22 and a 52-week high of $146.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.11.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

