Private Advisory Group LLC Raises Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Private Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for 1.2% of Private Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP opened at $223.24 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $141.22 and a 12 month high of $224.62. The stock has a market cap of $148.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $213.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

In related news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,764. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UNP. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities upped their target price on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.46.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

