Private Advisory Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 78.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,137 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PG. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Novak Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $2,533,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 292,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,668,000 after buying an additional 28,457 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $399,068.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 629,838 shares of company stock valued at $81,120,667 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Independent Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.53.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $136.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $111.25 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

