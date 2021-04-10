Private Advisory Group LLC Sells 2,552 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Private Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,331 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,552 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises 1.8% of Private Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $6,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In other The Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,845 shares in the company, valued at $30,589,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total transaction of $1,380,121.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,367,269 shares of company stock valued at $251,173,842 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $187.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $190.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.86. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $98.86 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The firm has a market cap of $341.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, February 12th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.00.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.