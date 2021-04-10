Private Advisory Group LLC Sells 6,252 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Private Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,463 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 6,252 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 2.6% of Private Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $8,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. First American Bank lifted its holdings in Facebook by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 47,792 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $14,076,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in Facebook by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,168 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WC Walker & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Facebook by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 11,832 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.75, for a total value of $54,687.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,146 shares in the company, valued at $294,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total value of $21,129,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,391,344 shares of company stock valued at $378,713,801 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $312.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $889.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.34 and a 12-month high of $315.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.15.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

