Private Advisory Group LLC Sells 65,960 Shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

Private Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) by 78.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,960 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC owned 0.31% of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $377,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DWAS opened at $86.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.02. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $41.63 and a 52-week high of $96.33.

