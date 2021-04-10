Private Trust Co. NA Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 26.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 5,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth $2,026,000. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth $2,216,000. Modus Advisors LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $416,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GS shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $279.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.39.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $330.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $114.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.36 and a 52 week high of $356.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $330.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

In other news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $3,132,500.00. Also, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total value of $2,987,191.64. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

