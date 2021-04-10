Private Trust Co. NA Has $1.86 Million Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AVY shares. Argus raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $164.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, S&P Equity Research raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.82.

AVY opened at $197.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $180.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.98. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $98.84 and a twelve month high of $197.80.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 37.58%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

