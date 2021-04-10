Private Trust Co. NA Purchases 1,698 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSM. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.75.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $122.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $636.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.40 and its 200-day moving average is $108.41. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $47.96 and a 1 year high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 37.94%. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 billion. Analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.3527 dividend. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.89%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

