Private Trust Co. NA Trims Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 185.7% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $369.10 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $265.92 and a 52 week high of $379.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $345.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $336.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The company has a market cap of $88.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $407.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a report on Friday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.69.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

