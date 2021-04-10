Privatix (PRIX) Market Cap Reaches $108,530.15

Privatix (CURRENCY:PRIX) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Privatix has a market capitalization of $108,530.15 and approximately $41,528.00 worth of Privatix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Privatix has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Privatix coin can now be purchased for $0.0985 or 0.00000165 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.74 or 0.00053171 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00020585 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $369.65 or 0.00619248 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.78 or 0.00081712 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00031166 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00037119 BTC.

About Privatix

Privatix (CRYPTO:PRIX) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2017. Privatix’s total supply is 1,275,455 coins and its circulating supply is 1,101,900 coins. Privatix’s official website is privatix.io . Privatix’s official message board is medium.com/privatix . The Reddit community for Privatix is /r/privatix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Privatix’s official Twitter account is @Privatix1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Privatix is a decentralized autonomous P2P VPN network on blockchain with its own crypto-economy which will serve the exchange marketplace. Based on blockchain, the network will contain exit nodes around the world and will provide a way for developers to build products, like the consumer VPN industry, cyber protection, CDN, business intelligence and even software and mobile apps monetization. “

Buying and Selling Privatix

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Privatix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Privatix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Privatix using one of the exchanges listed above.

