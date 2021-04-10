PRIZM (PZM) Price Tops $0.0076 on Exchanges

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 10th. Over the last week, PRIZM has traded up 28.4% against the U.S. dollar. PRIZM has a market capitalization of $20.51 million and $368,259.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PRIZM coin can currently be purchased for $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PRIZM alerts:

Peercoin (PPC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001515 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000494 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

PRIZM Coin Profile

PRIZM (PZM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,682,101,762 coins. PRIZM’s official website is pzm.space/en . PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PRIZM is prizmspace.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

Buying and Selling PRIZM

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIZM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PRIZM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PRIZM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRIZM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.