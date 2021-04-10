Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.72 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) will report sales of $2.72 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Profound Medical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.13 million. Profound Medical reported sales of $1.16 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 134.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Profound Medical will report full year sales of $14.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.90 million to $17.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $31.93 million, with estimates ranging from $25.44 million to $40.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Profound Medical.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 million. Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 33.69% and a negative net margin of 275.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PROF. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Profound Medical from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Leede Jones Gab reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Profound Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Profound Medical in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on Profound Medical from $20.25 to $28.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Profound Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Profound Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.06.

Shares of NASDAQ PROF opened at $20.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.52 and a beta of 1.45. Profound Medical has a 12 month low of $10.54 and a 12 month high of $28.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PROF. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Profound Medical by 1,725.4% in the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 839,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,262,000 after purchasing an additional 793,700 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in Profound Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,260,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Profound Medical by 2,910.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 301,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,193,000 after purchasing an additional 291,000 shares in the last quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Profound Medical by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC now owns 341,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,029,000 after purchasing an additional 144,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Profound Medical by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 182,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 64,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

