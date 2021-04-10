Project-X (NANOX) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2,263.00

Project-X (CURRENCY:NANOX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One Project-X coin can currently be purchased for approximately $179,708.13 or 2.99743218 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Project-X has traded 19.7% higher against the dollar. Project-X has a total market capitalization of $14,064.68 and approximately $2,263.00 worth of Project-X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.96 or 0.00068319 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.67 or 0.00294680 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005158 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $446.78 or 0.00745201 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,842.40 or 0.99813809 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00019519 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $455.02 or 0.00758941 BTC.

About Project-X

Project-X’s total supply is 1 coins.

Project-X Coin Trading

