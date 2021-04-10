Prometeus Hits Market Capitalization of $75.45 Million (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Prometeus has a total market cap of $75.45 million and $6.98 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Prometeus has traded 21.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Prometeus coin can currently be bought for approximately $12.33 or 0.00020467 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.90 or 0.00052953 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00020400 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.99 or 0.00081322 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $366.33 or 0.00608160 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00031798 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00036994 BTC.

Prometeus Coin Profile

Prometeus (CRYPTO:PROM) is a coin. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,120,000 coins. Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network . Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet . Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Prometeus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

