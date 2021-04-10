ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF (NYSEARCA:EMTY) Shares Acquired by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF (NYSEARCA:EMTY) by 630.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,066 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 10.17% of ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EMTY opened at $16.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.25. ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF has a 52-week low of $16.82 and a 52-week high of $45.28.

