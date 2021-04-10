ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 458,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,913 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged were worth $34,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 101,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,654,000 after purchasing an additional 6,628 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:IGHG opened at $76.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.77. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a 1-year low of $75.13 and a 1-year high of $78.88.

