Prosper (PROS) Price Hits $2.61

Prosper (CURRENCY:PROS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One Prosper coin can now be bought for about $2.61 or 0.00004395 BTC on exchanges. Prosper has a market cap of $11.67 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Prosper has traded down 19.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00068864 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00052975 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00020722 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.21 or 0.00300445 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005218 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Prosper

Prosper is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens. “

Buying and Selling Prosper

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prosper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prosper using one of the exchanges listed above.

