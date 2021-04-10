Proton (XPR) 1-Day Volume Reaches $657,405.00

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. Over the last seven days, Proton has traded down 26% against the US dollar. One Proton coin can now be bought for $0.0183 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. Proton has a total market cap of $85.85 million and $657,405.00 worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Proton alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.14 or 0.00053201 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00021183 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.79 or 0.00082426 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $372.18 or 0.00616143 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00037798 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Proton Coin Profile

Proton (XPR) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,682,784,214 coins. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Buying and Selling Proton

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Proton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Proton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.