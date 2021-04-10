Proton (XPR) Market Capitalization Achieves $85.55 Million

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Proton has a total market cap of $85.55 million and $510,151.00 worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Proton coin can currently be bought for $0.0183 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Proton has traded down 22.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.16 or 0.00053242 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00020181 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.22 or 0.00081482 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $369.60 or 0.00611891 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00032243 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00037371 BTC.

Proton Profile

XPR is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,682,784,214 coins. Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com . Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

