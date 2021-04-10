ProximaX 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $349,448.00 (XPX)

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 10th. Over the last week, ProximaX has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. ProximaX has a total market capitalization of $16.75 million and approximately $349,448.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ProximaX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00068375 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $179.87 or 0.00297542 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00005066 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $454.77 or 0.00752265 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,717.76 or 0.98783197 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00019557 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $431.18 or 0.00713247 BTC.

ProximaX Profile

ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 coins. ProximaX’s official website is proximax.io . ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ProximaX is https://reddit.com/r/ProximaXOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ProximaX is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It was developed as an extension of the Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with utility services and protocols. ProximaX provides the users with crypto storage features as well as a P2P (Peer to Peer) multimedia streaming and messaging service. The ProximaX token (XPX) is a Nem-based algorithm cryptocurrency. It will be the currency used to access the platform available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ProximaX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProximaX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ProximaX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

