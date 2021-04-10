Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 694,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 123,436 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.18% of Prudential Financial worth $54,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,264,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,998,000 after purchasing an additional 146,092 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 337.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,682,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,010 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,102,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,147,000 after purchasing an additional 127,654 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,479,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,500,000 after purchasing an additional 219,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 996,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,791,000 after purchasing an additional 45,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Shares of PRU stock opened at $94.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.48. The firm has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -262.08, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.52 and a 1 year high of $95.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $15.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.98 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. As a group, research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 39.35%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRU. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.14.

In other Prudential Financial news, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.98 per share, for a total transaction of $80,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $470,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,812 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.