PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.44.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PTC shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on PTC from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PTC from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PTC from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on PTC from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut PTC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

In other news, EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total transaction of $709,442.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,133,881.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total value of $32,717.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,387.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,902 shares of company stock worth $4,556,365 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PTC during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in PTC during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in PTC during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new position in PTC during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in PTC by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC opened at $146.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.81. The company has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 129.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. PTC has a 1 year low of $60.98 and a 1 year high of $149.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $429.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.18 million. PTC had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.96%. PTC’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PTC will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

