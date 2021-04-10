Public Mint Price Reaches $1.08 (MINT)

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Public Mint has a market cap of $18.88 million and $1.44 million worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Public Mint has traded 22.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Public Mint coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.08 or 0.00001829 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00050029 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000300 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000070 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Public Mint

Public Mint (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Public Mint

