pulltherug.finance (RUGZ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $182,878.33

pulltherug.finance (CURRENCY:RUGZ) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. pulltherug.finance has a total market capitalization of $182,878.33 and approximately $193.00 worth of pulltherug.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, pulltherug.finance has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One pulltherug.finance coin can currently be purchased for about $19.38 or 0.00032215 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get pulltherug.finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.85 or 0.00052941 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00020395 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.07 or 0.00081567 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.86 or 0.00614846 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00030911 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000033 BTC.

pulltherug.finance Profile

pulltherug.finance is a coin. pulltherug.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,437 coins. pulltherug.finance’s official Twitter account is @rugztoken . pulltherug.finance’s official website is pulltherug.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pulltherug.finance $RUGZ is a NFT project with farming. It aims to bring the rugpull NFTS to signify the rullpulls and scams in crypto. “

pulltherug.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pulltherug.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pulltherug.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pulltherug.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for pulltherug.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pulltherug.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.