Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.52 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) to post ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pulse Biosciences’ earnings. Pulse Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.57) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Pulse Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($1.97) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.30 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pulse Biosciences.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.09).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PLSE shares. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Pulse Biosciences from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 18,503 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 523.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 26,729 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 180.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 18,153 shares during the period. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 21,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pulse Biosciences stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $21.81. The company had a trading volume of 60,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,653. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.36. The company has a market cap of $568.96 million, a PE ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.88. Pulse Biosciences has a 52 week low of $6.21 and a 52 week high of $45.82.

About Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

