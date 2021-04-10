PumaPay (PMA) Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.03 Million

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded down 10.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. In the last seven days, PumaPay has traded up 77.5% against the dollar. One PumaPay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PumaPay has a total market cap of $15.51 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PumaPay alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00053009 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00020562 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.93 or 0.00619144 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.38 or 0.00081636 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00031278 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00036895 BTC.

About PumaPay

PumaPay (PMA) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 coins and its circulating supply is 30,371,432,231 coins. PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PumaPay’s official website is pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official message board is blog.pumapay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

Buying and Selling PumaPay

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PumaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PumaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PumaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PumaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.