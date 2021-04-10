Pundi X[old] Price Tops $0.0050 on Top Exchanges (NPXS)

Pundi X[old] (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 10th. During the last seven days, Pundi X[old] has traded 33% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pundi X[old] has a total market cap of $1.19 billion and $823,203.00 worth of Pundi X[old] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pundi X[old] coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00053658 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00020508 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.31 or 0.00613915 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.89 or 0.00081060 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00031986 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00037067 BTC.

Pundi X[old] Coin Profile

NPXS is a coin. Its launch date was March 8th, 2018. Pundi X[old]’s total supply is 258,498,693,019 coins and its circulating supply is 236,751,963,902 coins. Pundi X[old]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (NPXS) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X[old] Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[old] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X[old] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X[old] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

