PutinCoin Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. PutinCoin has a market cap of $281,494.45 and approximately $1,011.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PutinCoin has traded up 34% against the U.S. dollar. One PutinCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,160.83 or 0.99934462 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00035516 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00011014 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.53 or 0.00100559 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001265 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00005597 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PutinCoin Profile

PutinCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum . The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

