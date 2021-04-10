PWR Coin Price Down 81% Over Last Week (PWR)

PWR Coin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded 83.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One PWR Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PWR Coin has a total market cap of $415,962.16 and $11.00 worth of PWR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PWR Coin has traded down 81% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PWR Coin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,463.94 or 1.00043742 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00035105 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00010691 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $292.42 or 0.00483832 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.62 or 0.00320371 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $446.50 or 0.00738784 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005159 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.81 or 0.00100614 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00003872 BTC.

About PWR Coin

PWR Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NIST5

hashing algorithm. PWR Coin’s total supply is 9,955,369,730 coins and its circulating supply is 9,664,500,811 coins. The Reddit community for PWR Coin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PWR Coin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PWR Coin is pwr-coin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

Buying and Selling PWR Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PWR Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PWR Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PWR Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PWR Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PWR Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.