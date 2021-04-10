PWR Coin (PWR) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

PWR Coin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. PWR Coin has a market capitalization of $437,200.67 and $448.00 worth of PWR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PWR Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PWR Coin has traded 24.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,215.68 or 0.99872262 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00036146 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00010823 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $269.51 or 0.00446999 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $195.58 or 0.00324389 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $447.56 or 0.00742308 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.42 or 0.00103536 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00004951 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004018 BTC.

PWR Coin Coin Profile

PWR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NIST5

hashing algorithm. PWR Coin’s total supply is 9,955,369,730 coins and its circulating supply is 9,664,500,811 coins. The Reddit community for PWR Coin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PWR Coin is pwr-coin.com. PWR Coin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

Buying and Selling PWR Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PWR Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PWR Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PWR Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

